Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí investigating the death of a 55-year-old man at a rented house in Cork city have launched a murder investigation.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not expect there will be any breakthroughs during his meeting with Boris Johnson in Dublin tomorrow.
- Transport Minister Shane Ross has said civil servants in his department were “vindicated” over their concerns around the Public Services Card, following the findings of the Data Protection Commissioner’s report.
- School secretaries have raised concerns about schools not implementing the 2.5% annual pay increases.
- Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons, who died following a fatal assault in Tallaght, Co Dublin last month.
- A man in his 20s has died in Meath following a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.
- A man had been arrested under terrorism legislation following the discovery of a bomb near a Co Tyrone police station yesterday.
- Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has announced she is selling all of her clothes from before she converted to Islam to raise money for a women’s refuge.
WORLD
#GONE GIRL: British MP and cabinet minister Amber Rudd has resigned from the Conservative party in response to Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit.
#DISTURBING THE PEACE TALKS: The Taliban said the US “will be harmed more than anyone” but left the door open for future negotiations after President Donald Trump abruptly announced that he had called off year-long talks to end America’s longest war.
#POWER Storm Dorian has made landfall in Canada, hitting the city of Halifax in Nova Scotia first and leaving more than 450,000 homes without power.
