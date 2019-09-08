Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Galway celebrate their first All-Ireland camogie win since 2013 Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

WORLD

Hurricane Dorian brought wind, rain and heavy seas that knocked out power across Nova Scotia, left damage to buildings and trees as well as disruption to transportation. Source: Andrew Vaughan/AP/Press Association Images

#GONE GIRL: British MP and cabinet minister Amber Rudd has resigned from the Conservative party in response to Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit.

#DISTURBING THE PEACE TALKS: The Taliban said the US “will be harmed more than anyone” but left the door open for future negotiations after President Donald Trump abruptly announced that he had called off year-long talks to end America’s longest war.

#POWER Storm Dorian has made landfall in Canada, hitting the city of Halifax in Nova Scotia first and leaving more than 450,000 homes without power.