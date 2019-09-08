This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 8:37 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

galway-team-celebrates-after-the-game-with-the-oduffy-cup Galway celebrate their first All-Ireland camogie win since 2013 Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

WORLD 

canada-tropical-weather Hurricane Dorian brought wind, rain and heavy seas that knocked out power across Nova Scotia, left damage to buildings and trees as well as disruption to transportation. Source: Andrew Vaughan/AP/Press Association Images

#GONE GIRL: British MP and cabinet minister Amber Rudd has resigned from the Conservative party in response to Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit.

#DISTURBING THE PEACE TALKS: The Taliban said the US “will be harmed more than anyone” but left the door open for future negotiations after President Donald Trump abruptly announced that he had called off year-long talks to end America’s longest war.

#POWER Storm Dorian has made landfall in Canada, hitting the city of Halifax in Nova Scotia first and leaving more than 450,000 homes without power.

