Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IRELAND
- Aoife Beary, the Blackrock, Co Dublin native who survived the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse, has died aged 27.
- Public health officials confirmed an additional 17,071 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
- Booster vaccines are now available for anyone over the age of 16, with a self-referral portal available online.
- A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Longford last night.
- Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist involved in a fatal collision with a car in Co Tipperary earlier this week died in hospital.
- Ireland’s volunteer first responders are calling for harsh penalties for anyone who interferes with public defibrillators after a number of units were vandalised in recent weeks.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin took aim at Sinn Féin for being “absolutely silent” on the Russian build-up of troops on the Ukrainian border.
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said campaigners like Vicky Phelan — who have called on the Government to introduce laws to give terminally ill people the option of medically assisted death — have made “a really compelling case”.
THE WORLD
#ROOF COLLAPSE: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an arrest has been made after a fire completely destroyed the country’s national parliament building.
#KOREA: An unidentified person entered North Korea from South Korea on New Year’s Day, the military in Seoul said today, a rare breach of the heavily fortified border between the two neighbours.
#COLORADO: Three people are missing and at least 991 homes are thought to have been destroyed in wildfires in the US state of Colorado.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT:
“While often underrated,” writes The Journal’s Christina Finn, “independent TD Catherine Connolly packs a punch where she knows how – grilling witnesses in committee, calling for accountability when it comes to the mismanagement of State funding, calling out the mistreatment of others, and giving the Taoiseach and Tánaiste a dressing down in the Dáil from time to time.”
In this wide-ranging interview, the Leas Ceann Comhairle — who is rarely out front and centre in the media, Finn writes — touches on some of her biggest concerns heading into 2022.
One of those concerns, Connolly says, is the lack of democratic oversight of the Government’s wide-ranging Covid-19 emergency powers, which have been extended to 31 March.
COMMENTS