Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND

High seas off the coast of Co Mayo today Source: Naoise Culhane

Aoife Beary, the Blackrock, Co Dublin native who survived the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse , has died aged 27.

, has died aged 27. Public health officials confirmed an additional 17,071 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

in Ireland today. Booster vaccines are now available for anyone over the age of 16, with a self-referral portal available online.

are now available for anyone with a self-referral portal available online. A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Longford last night.

last night. Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist involved in a fatal collision with a car in Co Tipperary earlier this week died in hospital.



after a motorcyclist involved in a fatal collision with a car in earlier this week died in hospital. Ireland’s volunteer first responders are calling for harsh penalties for anyone who interferes with public defibrillators after a number of units were vandalised in recent weeks.

are calling for harsh penalties for anyone who interferes with public defibrillators after a number of units were vandalised in recent weeks. Taoiseach Micheál Martin took aim at Sinn Féin for being “absolutely silent” on the Russian build-up of troops on the Ukrainian border.

took aim at Sinn Féin for being “absolutely silent” on the Russian build-up of troops on the Ukrainian border. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said campaigners like Vicky Phelan — who have called on the Government to introduce laws to give terminally ill people the option of medically assisted death — have made “a really compelling case”.

THE WORLD

Firefighters struggling to contain the huge fire, which destroyed South Africa's national assembly building

#ROOF COLLAPSE: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an arrest has been made after a fire completely destroyed the country’s national parliament building.

#KOREA: An unidentified person entered North Korea from South Korea on New Year’s Day, the military in Seoul said today, a rare breach of the heavily fortified border between the two neighbours.

#COLORADO: Three people are missing and at least 991 homes are thought to have been destroyed in wildfires in the US state of Colorado.

PARTING SHOT:

“While often underrated,” writes The Journal’s Christina Finn, “independent TD Catherine Connolly packs a punch where she knows how – grilling witnesses in committee, calling for accountability when it comes to the mismanagement of State funding, calling out the mistreatment of others, and giving the Taoiseach and Tánaiste a dressing down in the Dáil from time to time.”

In this wide-ranging interview, the Leas Ceann Comhairle — who is rarely out front and centre in the media, Finn writes — touches on some of her biggest concerns heading into 2022.

One of those concerns, Connolly says, is the lack of democratic oversight of the Government’s wide-ranging Covid-19 emergency powers, which have been extended to 31 March.