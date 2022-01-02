#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 2 January 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Ian Curran Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 8:01 PM
8 minutes ago 421 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5644693

IRELAND

LATE Weather pics - High Seas on Mayo coast-3 High seas off the coast of Co Mayo today Source: Naoise Culhane

  • Aoife Beary, the Blackrock, Co Dublin native who survived the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse, has died aged 27.
  • Public health officials confirmed an additional 17,071 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
  • Booster vaccines are now available for anyone over the age of 16, with a self-referral portal available online.
  • A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Longford last night.
  • Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist involved in a fatal collision with a car in Co Tipperary earlier this week died in hospital.
  • Ireland’s volunteer first responders are calling for harsh penalties for anyone who interferes with public defibrillators after a number of units were vandalised in recent weeks.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin took aim at Sinn Féin for being “absolutely silent” on the Russian build-up of troops on the Ukrainian border.
  • Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said campaigners like Vicky Phelan — who have called on the Government to introduce laws to give terminally ill people the option of medically assisted death — have made “a really compelling case”. 

THE WORLD

featureimage-1610 Firefighters struggling to contain the huge fire, which destroyed South Africa's national assembly building

#ROOF COLLAPSE: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an arrest has been made after a fire completely destroyed the country’s national parliament building.

#KOREA: An unidentified person entered North Korea from South Korea on New Year’s Day, the military in Seoul said today, a rare breach of the heavily fortified border between the two neighbours.

#COLORADO: Three people are missing and at least 991 homes are thought to have been destroyed in wildfires in the US state of Colorado.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT:

“While often underrated,” writes The Journal’s Christina Finn, “independent TD Catherine Connolly packs a punch where she knows how – grilling witnesses in committee, calling for accountability when it comes to the mismanagement of State funding, calling out the mistreatment of others, and giving the Taoiseach and Tánaiste a dressing down in the Dáil from time to time.” 

In this wide-ranging interview, the Leas Ceann Comhairle — who is rarely out front and centre in the media, Finn writes — touches on some of her biggest concerns heading into 2022.

One of those concerns, Connolly says, is the lack of democratic oversight of the Government’s wide-ranging Covid-19 emergency powers, which have been extended to 31 March.

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie