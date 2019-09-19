This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

solus-light-bulbs-brightest-boots Finalist Amelia (9) Farrell at the National Ploughing Championships for the Brightest Boots at the Ploughing Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hope to meet each other in New York next week, it has been confirmed.
  • Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has condemned the “utterly disgraceful” attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.
  • An Applegreen store in Dublin has been temporarily closed after a video on social media showed a rat in a food preparation area. 
  • Farmers are continuing to protest at meat processing factories today despite organisations calling for blockades to be stood down
  • The High Court has dismissed an environment NGO’s challenge against a government plan aimed at combating climate change.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told Fine Gael TDs senators and MEPs to get ready for the four by-elections which will be held at the end of November
  • Temporary respite placement has been secured for a teenager who had been staying at a hostel which the High Court heard was unsuitable and unsafe for her.
  • A woman who is seriously ill in hospital arising out of an eating disorder is opposed to being made a ward of court, the High Court heard today.

INTERNATIONAL

macca-the-seal Macca the baby seal at the Blue Reef Centre in the UK after being rescued by skippers who found her drowning in the north sea Source: Owen Humphreys via PA Images

#TRUDEAU: New images of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface makeup have emerged on Canadian television today.

#DISPLEASED: Buckingham Palace has reportedly expressed its “displeasure” at an alleged conversation between former British Prime Minister David Cameron and Queen Elizabeth II that was made public recently.

#ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his main challenger Benny Gantz today to form a unity government together.

#TRUMP: US President Donald  Trump has named his new national security advisor.

PARTING SHOT

Well, big news today – the Hail Mary has been voted as Ireland’s favourite prayer by visitors to the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow. 

After three days of voting, the traditional Catholic prayer was named the country’s favourite after receiving 61% of the vote. 

The other prayers in the running were O Angel of God, The Our Father, The Rosary, and The Memorare. 

Hayley Halpin
