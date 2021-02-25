Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People walking on the beach in Balbriggan, Co Dublin Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Two men have been killed in a collision between a car and a motorbike in Co Cork this afternoon.

between a car and a motorbike in Co Cork this afternoon. A 17-year-old teenager is fighting for his life after he was shot several times as he got into a taxi in Dublin’s south inner city last night.

several times as he got into a taxi in Dublin’s south inner city last night. A further 613 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

have been confirmed in Ireland. NPHET advised the government last week that ‘normal’ life was still ”some way off”, while emphasising that Irish people felt more bored and frustrated than ever before in the past year.

advised the government last week that ‘normal’ life was still ”some way off”, while emphasising that Irish people felt more bored and frustrated than ever before in the past year. The HSE has said that Ireland may be beginning the see a reduction of infection rates among hospital staff and those in care due to vaccinations.

and those in care due to vaccinations. The Minister for Health is to ask the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to consider whether family carers could be included in one of the vaccine groups currently being reviewed.

could be included in one of the vaccine groups currently being reviewed. The Communicorp Group – which runs radio stations such as Today FM and Newstalk – is to be sold to European company Bauer Media Audio.

– which runs radio stations such as Today FM and Newstalk – is to be sold to European company Bauer Media Audio. The RNLI and the Irish Coastguard were called out to rescue a person after they got trapped in a sea inlet in west Cork this evening.

INTERNATIONAL

Tracey Herrington stops to take pictures of graffiti artwork created behind Whitby Street, Hartlepool, in August 2020, of David Bowie in his guise of Aladdin Sane Source: Owen Humphreys via PA Images

#ENGLAND: One in five adults in England aged under 70 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, new data suggests.

#BREXIT: The EU has said that it is willing to consider an agreement with the UK on checks and standards required for plants and animals, and products related to them.

#GAGA: Two of Lady Gaga’s dogs, Koji and Gustav, have been stolen after her dog-walker was shot in Hollywood yesterday evening, US media is reporting.

PARTING SHOT

Are you a fan of 1990s tv? You’re in luck.

The popular US shows Frasier and Rugrats are both set to be rebooted for the new Paramount+ platform, along with dozens of other series.

Kelsey Grammer will be reprising his role as Dr Frasier Crane in Fraiser.