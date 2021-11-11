#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 9:01 PM
48 minutes ago 1,611 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5599101

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PAINTER NORMAN TEELING 67 Painter Norman Teeling from Clontarf painting along the banks of the grand Canal in Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal

  • The government is expecting that NPHET will reinforce its message urging people to work from home where possible.
  • 3,680 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Plans for 30 homes in Meath’s Gaeltacht were quashed by the High Court over concerns about Irish language use.
  • An enhanced scheme for homeowners affected by the Mica controversy will go to Cabinet the week after next. 
  • HSE officials who “Grace” and 46 other vulnerable people should be brought to court and prosecuted, the Dáil was told.
  • A music teacher who was convicted of more than 700 fraud related charges breached Teaching Council standards.
  • A former youth leader pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of two young Wicklow brothers over 40 years ago.
  • The government held high level discussions with the Biden administration over UK plans to trigger Article 16.

INTERNATIONAL

glasgow-scotland-uk-11th-nov-2021-on-remembrance-day-climate-activists-gathered-outside-the-entrance-to-cop26-climate-summit-in-glasgow-to-remember-all-those-who-have-died-due-to-the-effects-of-c Climate activists gathered outside the entrance to COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to remember all those who have died due to the effects of climate change. Source: Rod Harbinson/ZUMA Press Wire

#MIGRANT CRISIS: Belarus’s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko vowed to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country’s border with Poland, including by potentially cutting off the transit of natural gas to Europe.

#CORONAVIRUS: Political leaders in Germany and the Netherlands today suggested that fresh restrictions may be introduced as both countries grapple with rising coronavirus cases.

#SOUTH AFRICA: South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, died aged 85.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#COP26: Pledges on climate action from countries at the COP26 summit “ring hollow” while investment in fossil fuels continues, the UN chief has said.

PARTING SHOT

Before you go, one more thing

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie