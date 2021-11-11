Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government is expecting that NPHET will reinforce its message urging people to work from home where possible.
- 3,680 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Plans for 30 homes in Meath’s Gaeltacht were quashed by the High Court over concerns about Irish language use.
- An enhanced scheme for homeowners affected by the Mica controversy will go to Cabinet the week after next.
- HSE officials who “Grace” and 46 other vulnerable people should be brought to court and prosecuted, the Dáil was told.
- A music teacher who was convicted of more than 700 fraud related charges breached Teaching Council standards.
- A former youth leader pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of two young Wicklow brothers over 40 years ago.
- The government held high level discussions with the Biden administration over UK plans to trigger Article 16.
INTERNATIONAL
#MIGRANT CRISIS: Belarus’s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko vowed to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country’s border with Poland, including by potentially cutting off the transit of natural gas to Europe.
#CORONAVIRUS: Political leaders in Germany and the Netherlands today suggested that fresh restrictions may be introduced as both countries grapple with rising coronavirus cases.
#SOUTH AFRICA: South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, died aged 85.
#COP26: Pledges on climate action from countries at the COP26 summit “ring hollow” while investment in fossil fuels continues, the UN chief has said.
PARTING SHOT
