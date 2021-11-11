Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Painter Norman Teeling from Clontarf painting along the banks of the grand Canal in Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal

The government is expecting that NPHET will reinforce its message urging people to work from home where possible.

will reinforce its message urging people to work from home where possible. 3,680 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

were confirmed in Ireland. Plans for 30 homes in Meath’s Gaeltacht were quashed by the High Court over concerns about Irish language use.

were quashed by the High Court over concerns about Irish language use. An enhanced scheme for homeowners affected by the Mica controversy will go to Cabinet the week after next.

will go to Cabinet the week after next. HSE officials who “Grace” and 46 other vulnerable people should be brought to court and prosecuted, the Dáil was told.

should be brought to court and prosecuted, the Dáil was told. A music teacher who was convicted of more than 700 fraud related charges breached Teaching Council standards.

breached Teaching Council standards. A former youth leader pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of two young Wicklow brothers over 40 years ago.

of two young Wicklow brothers over 40 years ago. The government held high level discussions with the Biden administration over UK plans to trigger Article 16.

INTERNATIONAL

Climate activists gathered outside the entrance to COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to remember all those who have died due to the effects of climate change. Source: Rod Harbinson/ZUMA Press Wire

#MIGRANT CRISIS: Belarus’s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko vowed to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country’s border with Poland, including by potentially cutting off the transit of natural gas to Europe.

#CORONAVIRUS: Political leaders in Germany and the Netherlands today suggested that fresh restrictions may be introduced as both countries grapple with rising coronavirus cases.

#SOUTH AFRICA: South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, died aged 85.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#COP26: Pledges on climate action from countries at the COP26 summit “ring hollow” while investment in fossil fuels continues, the UN chief has said.

PARTING SHOT

Before you go, one more thing…