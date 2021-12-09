Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Long queues outside the HSE Covid-19 vaccination centre in Croke Park today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Taoiseach apologised to people who were turned away from vaccination centres in Dublin today.

in Dublin today. Micheál Martin also praised plans by New Zealand to effectively ban smoking in future generations.

in future generations. 4,022 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

were confirmed in Ireland. A law to cap rent increases at 2% in rent pressure zones was passed in the Dáil.

at 2% in rent pressure zones was passed in the Dáil. The Government said it would be “too complicated” to introduce targeted supports for the hospitality industry before Christmas.

industry before Christmas. The HSE is working to decide settings where Covid vaccines will be administered to children.

will be administered to children. The clean-up from Storm Barra continued in several counties.

from Storm Barra continued in several counties. Jockey Robbie Dunne was found guilty of bullying and harassing fellow rider Bryony Frost.

was found guilty of bullying and harassing fellow rider Bryony Frost. Gardaí appealed for witnesses to the alleged assault and robbery of a man by youths in Dublin.

of a man by youths in Dublin. The Tánaiste said he will raise concerns with the UK government over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish border.

INTERNATIONAL

People pay their respects to former Republican Senator Bob Dole as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Source: Sipa USA/Alamy Live News

#XINJIANG: China committed genocide in the Xinjiang region by preventing births in the Uyghur population, a London panel probing alleged human rights abuses concluded today.

#RUSSIA: US President Joe Biden phoned the president of Ukraine, promising support if Russia attacks Ukraine, as well as severe economic sanctions against Moscow.

#UK: The probe into allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party could be widened to include other claims, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing further questions after the Conservatives admitted a rule-breaking gathering took place at their headquarters.

PARTING SHOT

We Didn’t Start the Fire but it’s 2021 pic.twitter.com/cmGBs3q2QW — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) December 9, 2021

People sometimes say journalism is “the first draft of history”. On the same note, the first draft of history TV show Reeling In The Years is comedian Michael Fry’s now annual updated rendition of ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ featuring all the important events of the year (or at least the ones that rhyme).

The 2021 version was released today and it is one hell of a roller-coaster.