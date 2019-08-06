Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tom McNamara from Co Galway washing Shanbally Dejavu ahead of the Stena Line Dublin Horse Show 2019 in the RDS this week. Source: Sam Boal

An Irish teenager died after falling from from a wall in Lanzarote.

A report into an IT glitch at CervicalCheck published identified 4,088 cases being affected by the problem.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he doesn't think a no-deal Brexit is "unavoidable".

Aer Lingus located a passenger's luggage containing the ashes of his deceased parents which was lost in transit.

Sinn Féin published a bill proposing to ban co-living developments.

An Advisory group said that Moore Street buildings where several leaders of the 1916 Rising spent their final hours before surrender should be opened to the public.

Ireland rugby head coach Joe Schmidt travelled to New Zealand after a family bereavement.

Supermac's won a landmark ruling against McDonald's to cancel the ownership of the 'Mc' trademark in the EU.

WORLD

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley addresses the media at the site of Saturday's mass shooting. Source: UPI/PA Images

#R KELLY: Singer R Kelly was charged with prostitution and solicitation related to an allegation that he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room and paid her to dance naked with him.

#RIP: Publisher Alfred Knopf announced that Nobel Prize-winning American author Toni Morrison died aged 88 yesterday night.

BRAZIL: A drug trafficker who attempted to escape from prison disguised as his teenage daughter over the weekend was found dead in his cell today.

PARTING SHOT

stages of Feral Hog Twitter

1. confusion seeing everyone tweet “30 to 50 feral hogs”

2. find the tweet & assume it’s satire

3. read the tweet again & realize it’s for real

4. like and RT only feral hog tweets for 12 hrs straight

5. become 30 to 50 feral hogs — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 6, 2019 Source: Jess Dweck /Twitter

As the US fervently engages in its routine gun laws debate in the aftermath of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, one man’s earnest question about the crucial issue of hog control has set the internet on fire.

“Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?” William McNabb asked on Saturday night. How indeed.

The question quickly went viral, inspiring countless memes and essentially converting Twitter into a “feral hogs” content machine.

If you haven’t seen it yet, simply type “feral hogs” into the Twitter search bar and set aside 30-50 minutes for scrolling through some hilarious quips about the bizarre comment.