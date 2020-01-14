This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 14 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 9:00 PM
31 minutes ago 1,182 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4966022

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

election 2020 75 President Michael D Higggins and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Aras an Uachtarain after the Taoiseach signed the papers to seek dissolution of the 32nd Dáil Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

winter-weather-jan-14th-2020 London got a dose of Storm Brendan today. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#INDYREF: Nicola Sturgeon came out fighting after Boris Johnson rejected the calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

#TARRAGONA: A chemical emergency was declared in north-east Spain after an explosion in an industrial zone.

#MEGXIT: Canada is deciding whether to cover the costs of Harry and Meghan’s security.

PARTING SHOT

A new study from Dartmouth University has claimed that the precise age of peak unhappiness for people 47.2 years old.

The Guardian asked 47-year-olds to tell them how they felt at that age.

Here’s what they said

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie