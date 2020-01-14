Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called the next general election for Saturday 8 February.
- Minister Eoghan Murphy urged the public to ensure they are registered to vote before 22 January.
- The Justice Minister appealed for information as gardaí investigated the discovery of body parts in north Dublin.
- A taxi driver who was shot in Drogheda last night spoke about his experience today, saying “I could have bled to death”.
- The intended target of the shooting in Drogheda last night has been identified as the feud seeps into north Dublin gangland territory.
- A US chastity speaker has cancelled his trip to Ireland “due to illness” after a number of talks were axed.
- Thousands were without electricity and drivers were urged to take care on the roads in the aftermath of Storm Brendan.
- The Supreme Court heard that public bodies may no longer have to justify refusals of Freedom of Information requests.
- A man in his 30s was charged with the murder of an Arklow woman who was found seriously injured at her home before she later died.
- A man who married one of his best friends for tax reasons has died.
- Father Brian D’Arcy received an OBE at Buckingham Palace.
- Gardaí are investigating a fire that “destroyed” a Meath councillor’s office.
- Shane Ross said the solution to save the Football Association of Ireland may be agreed “fairly soon”.
- Christmas FM raised €412,000 for Barretstown Children’s Charity.
INTERNATIONAL
#INDYREF: Nicola Sturgeon came out fighting after Boris Johnson rejected the calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence.
#TARRAGONA: A chemical emergency was declared in north-east Spain after an explosion in an industrial zone.
#MEGXIT: Canada is deciding whether to cover the costs of Harry and Meghan’s security.
PARTING SHOT
A new study from Dartmouth University has claimed that the precise age of peak unhappiness for people 47.2 years old.
The Guardian asked 47-year-olds to tell them how they felt at that age.
