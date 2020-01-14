Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Michael D Higggins and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Aras an Uachtarain after the Taoiseach signed the papers to seek dissolution of the 32nd Dáil Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

London got a dose of Storm Brendan today. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#INDYREF: Nicola Sturgeon came out fighting after Boris Johnson rejected the calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

#TARRAGONA: A chemical emergency was declared in north-east Spain after an explosion in an industrial zone.

#MEGXIT: Canada is deciding whether to cover the costs of Harry and Meghan’s security.

PARTING SHOT

A new study from Dartmouth University has claimed that the precise age of peak unhappiness for people 47.2 years old.

The Guardian asked 47-year-olds to tell them how they felt at that age.

Here’s what they said.