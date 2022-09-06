Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man cycles by an electricty power generation station in Finglas, Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The lectern for Liz Truss' speech covered in a bin bag outside 10 Downing Street, London, after a downpour before the arrival of the new UK Prime Minister. Source: PA

#UK: Liz Truss was officially appointed as UK Prime Minister and carried out a cabinet reshuffle.

#RUSSIA: Russia announced it has blacklisted 25 US citizens including Hollywood actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn, in response to sanctions from the United States.

#SCOTLAND: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has promised to bring in emergency legislation to introduce a rent freeze in Scotland, as part of of measures to tackle the “humanitarian emergency” sparked by the cost-of-living crisis.

PARTING SHOT

British woman Liz Trussell, who tweets as @LizTruss, has been spending the morning replying to world leaders and it's possibly the best thing in the history of the internet. pic.twitter.com/hGGbc7FPMm — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) September 6, 2022

One is Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister. The other is Liz Trussell, an ordinary Twitter user.

But having up snapped up the @Liztruss Twitter handle more than a decade ago, the “other Liz Truss” has suddenly found herself bombarded with messages intended for Downing Street’s newest resident, whose handle is @trussliz.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was among those who managed to mistakenly congratulate Trussell, who has been revelling in the confusion, firing back with wisecracks and jokes.

“Congratulations to Liz Truss,” Andersson wrote, adding that “Sweden and Great Britain will continue our deep and extensive cooperation”.

“Looking forward to a visit soon!” Trussell replied. “Get the meatballs ready.”