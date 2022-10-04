Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#TWITTER: The New York Stock Exchange this afternoon suspended trading of Twitter shares following a Bloomberg report on a possible new takeover offer for the social network by Elon Musk, at the original offer price of $54.20 a share.
#KWARTENG: Queen Elizabeth’s death added to the “high-pressure” environment around the preparation of the mini-budget last month, the British Chancellor has said.
#WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Rebekah Vardy will have to pay about £1.5 million towards Coleen Rooney’s legal costs after losing the “Wagatha Christie” High Court case she brought against her fellow footballer’s wife.
Former professional rugby player Damian Browne has completed his gruelling challenge of rowing from New York to Galway, becoming the first person ever to do so.
He arrived in Galway for an official homecoming this afternoon, with hundreds of spectators waiting at the port to cheer him on.
Browne waved a flare as he was driven into the port to a hero’s welcome after 112 days at sea.
