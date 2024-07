NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Puppet Bosco talking to the media while attending the 40th Anniversary of the Dart, at Grand Canal Dock Railway Station. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

File image of Kimberly Cheatle

#RESIGNATION: US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after the assassination attempt against former US president Donald Trump.

#US ELECTION: Kamala Harris said she is “proud” to have earned enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s presidential nominee.

#BIDEN IS BACK: Joe Biden returned to the White House today after spending nearly a week at his personal residence recovering from Covid – it also marks a first return to Washington since dropping his re-election bid on Sunday.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: Sunday was the hottest day in recorded human history globally, data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed.

#STRICTLY: The Director General of the BBC apologised to Strictly Come Dancing contestants who have had an experience that “hasn’t been wholly positive”.

PARTING SHOT

US Vice President Kamala Harris Alamy Alamy

Are you having a brat summer?

Kamala Harris is. Instant glow up from vice president to presumptive Democratic nominee for president? That’s brat. Charli XCX confirmed it.

Wait, sorry. What?

Remember in the 2008 US election when there were think pieces about how Barack Obama was with the times because he was sending texts to young people to try to get them to vote?

This is the 2024 version of that, except Kamala Harris is brat, and it’s a Kamalanomenon, and no we did not just fall out of a coconut tree – and if these things make no sense to you, we’re going to try to explain it here.