Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

A statue of the late musician Luke Kelly on King Street South in Dublin's city centre is cleaned after it was defaced overnight. A second statue of the singer on Sheriff Street on the north of the city was also vandalised for the sixth time in 18 months. Source: PA

WORLD

Russian sailors march toward Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow, Russia, Source: Mikhail Voskresenskiy/PA

#FAUCI: The US government’s top infectious disease expert has told a House committee the next few weeks will be critical to arresting the country’s disturbing coronavirus resurgence.

#SPECIAL TREATMENT: US Attorney General William Barr has said he will testify before Congress for the first time as it examines whether he has inappropriately politicised the Justice Department.

#FLUSHED OUT: Police in the UK have arrested a seventh person in connection with the theft of a golden toilet from Blenheim Palace last year.

PARTING SHOT

Ahead of The Den reunion on RTÉ Does Comic Relief this Friday, the feathered member of the show sat down with TheJournal.ie to discuss what made the iconic show work and what we can expect from its reunion this week.

The reason it actually worked is because RTÉ had feck all involvement. That’s why it worked, if they tried it they’d end up with Echo Island meets The Nuacht.

