Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Attorney General has today confirmed that fresh inquests will be held into the 48 deaths at the 1981 Stardust fire.
- Minister Regina Doherty has defended the Public Services Card saying she’s been told the only option the government has is to appeal the findings of the Data Protection Commissioner.
- Management at Communicorp have written to staff to ask them not to invite any journalists from a new Irish media outlet onto any of the group’s stations.
- An Garda Síochána has reduced its Garda divisions from 28 to 19 and reduced its Regions from six to four as part of a restructuring model.
- Minister Josepha Madigan has launched an investigation into allegations that some protected species were buried alive at a wetlands area in Tallaght.
- Justice Minister Charlie visited members of the Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) board this morning.
- The Garda Armed Support Unit will be stationed in Cavan from this coming Monday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed this morning.
- Gardaí in Cork have seized a large quantity of illegal homemade alcohol which was being sold to rough sleepers in the city.
- Ryanair has announced new routes from Dublin and Cork as part of its Summer 2020 schedule.
INTERNATIONAL
#BOJO: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has challenged the opposition to call a no-confidence vote in his premiership in a speech addressing the Supreme Court ruling.
#TRUMP: The White House has released a transcript of Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president which confirms he asked Kiev to probe his political rival Joe Biden.
#CLIMATE: The UN has warned that global warming is devastating oceans and Earth’s frozen spaces in ways that directly threaten a large slice of humanity.
#VAPING: The US state of Massachusetts has become the first to officially ban the sale of e-cigarettes.
PARTING SHOT
A large ‘Éire’ sign on a Dalkey cliff, which was originally built during World War II, has been unveiled after a restoration project.
The large ‘Eire 7′ sign on Hawk Cliff was originally built as part of the Emergency Powers Act in 1939 during World War II.
It has now been restored by more than 60 volunteers working over the last six months.
COMMENTS