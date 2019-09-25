Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor today named the members of her Rapid Response Group tasked with devising an action plan to deal with drug and substance abuse within higher education institutions Source: Jason Clarke

INTERNATIONAL

MPs are back in the House of Commons today after the Supreme Court ruling yesterday Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BOJO: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has challenged the opposition to call a no-confidence vote in his premiership in a speech addressing the Supreme Court ruling.

#TRUMP: The White House has released a transcript of Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president which confirms he asked Kiev to probe his political rival Joe Biden.

#CLIMATE: The UN has warned that global warming is devastating oceans and Earth’s frozen spaces in ways that directly threaten a large slice of humanity.

#VAPING: The US state of Massachusetts has become the first to officially ban the sale of e-cigarettes.

PARTING SHOT

A large ‘Éire’ sign on a Dalkey cliff, which was originally built during World War II, has been unveiled after a restoration project.

The large ‘Eire 7′ sign on Hawk Cliff was originally built as part of the Emergency Powers Act in 1939 during World War II.

It has now been restored by more than 60 volunteers working over the last six months.