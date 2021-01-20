Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Lady Gaga at the inauguration of 46th president of the United States Joe Biden Source: Gripas Yuri/ABACA/PA Images

#MOMENTOUS DAY: Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

#SPAIN: Three people have dead and several were injured as an explosion rocked a building in central Madrid.

#CORONAVIRUS: The UK recorded its deadliest day of Covid-19 amid a warning that hospitals are like a “war zone”.

PARTING SHOT

After Joe Biden’s inauguration speech, we heard a poem from Amanda Gorman.

She became the youngest person to recite a poem at a presidential inauguration, and it’s well worth a listen.