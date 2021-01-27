Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A checkpoint right outside Dublin Airport today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rolllingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

#VACCINE: A war of words continued between the EU and Astrazenca today over Covid-19 vaccine delivery.

#WREXHAM: Staff returned to work after a suspicious package was found at a Welsh factory where the Astrazeneca vaccine is made.

#HOLOCAUST: Auschwitz survivors marked Holocaust Memorial Day online today.

PARTING SHOT

If you’ve not heard the mad story involving Wall Street, the share price of Gamestop, Reddit and a lot of people making a lot of money, then have a read of this tonight.