Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- A teenager stabbed to death in East Wall has been named locally as Josh Dunne (16).
- 54 deaths and 1,335 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- The HSE said cases need to drop at a “consistent level” before it can resume testing close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “prolonged suppression of the virus” is the government’s goal as he was pressed by opposition leaders in the Dáil today.
- A minister said gardaí will not enter homes to ensure people are quarantining after travel.
- High Court challenges have been brought on behalf of children with special needs over the government’s decision not to re-open schools.
- Leaving Cert alternatives are under consideration but clarity will need to be given within the next few weeks, the Tánaiste said.
- Confusion reigned over mandatory quarantine rules for arrivals from Britain.
- Almost 800 people were arrested for “driving while intoxicated” over the Christmas and new year period.
- Unionists have expressed a ‘growing discontent’ over Brexit deal via graffiti and social media, the PSNI said.
INTERNATIONAL
#VACCINE: A war of words continued between the EU and Astrazenca today over Covid-19 vaccine delivery.
#WREXHAM: Staff returned to work after a suspicious package was found at a Welsh factory where the Astrazeneca vaccine is made.
#HOLOCAUST: Auschwitz survivors marked Holocaust Memorial Day online today.
PARTING SHOT
If you’ve not heard the mad story involving Wall Street, the share price of Gamestop, Reddit and a lot of people making a lot of money, then have a read of this tonight.
