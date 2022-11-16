Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#POLAND: The Polish president has confirmed that the missile that hit Poland killing two people was fired by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft battery.
#TRUMP: Former US president Donald Trump has said he will officially mount a third campaign for the White House, launching an early start to the 2024 contest.
#TWITTER: Twitter employees must decide to stay in or leave the company by tomorrow in an ultimatum issued by Elon Musk.
#SPACEY: Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is accused of a further string of sex offences against a new complainant.
Nasa today launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency’s new flagship program, Artemis.
The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) blasted off from the storied Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1.47 am (6.47am Irish time).
