Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Members of the cast of The Helix Panto Hansel & Gretel, at their first dress rehearsal

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the cast of The Helix Panto Hansel & Gretel, at their first dress rehearsal Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Former US president Donald Trump announces his bid for President in 2024 at Mar-a-Lago Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#POLAND: The Polish president has confirmed that the missile that hit Poland killing two people was fired by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft battery.

Advertisement

#TRUMP: Former US president Donald Trump has said he will officially mount a third campaign for the White House, launching an early start to the 2024 contest.

#TWITTER: Twitter employees must decide to stay in or leave the company by tomorrow in an ultimatum issued by Elon Musk.

#SPACEY: Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is accused of a further string of sex offences against a new complainant.

PARTING SHOT

Nasa today launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency’s new flagship program, Artemis.

The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) blasted off from the storied Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1.47 am (6.47am Irish time).