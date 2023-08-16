Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#WORLD CUP: England is to play Spain in the Women’s World Cup final after the Lionesses won the semi-final match against Australia today.
#HAWAII: The death toll from wildfires that ripped through the Hawaiian island of Maui has risen again to 106, according to the state’s governor.
#UKRAINE: Ukraine has said its forces have liberated the settlement of Urozhaine in the industrial Donetsk region as part of a grinding push to wrest Russian forces along the southern front.
Well, the Women’s World Cup is nearing an end with the final set to take place on Sunday.
England secured a spot in the final and will take on Spain following a win against Australia in the semi-final today.
The #FIFAWWC Final is set! 🇪🇸🆚🏴— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 16, 2023
Who will take home the trophy?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site