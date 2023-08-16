Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Two swans and their five cygnets swim in the Ballylickey Bay in West Cork

INTERNATIONAL

England players celebrating on the pitch following their win against Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final today

#WORLD CUP: England is to play Spain in the Women’s World Cup final after the Lionesses won the semi-final match against Australia today.

#HAWAII: The death toll from wildfires that ripped through the Hawaiian island of Maui has risen again to 106, according to the state’s governor.

#UKRAINE: Ukraine has said its forces have liberated the settlement of Urozhaine in the industrial Donetsk region as part of a grinding push to wrest Russian forces along the southern front.

PARTING SHOT

Well, the Women’s World Cup is nearing an end with the final set to take place on Sunday.

England secured a spot in the final and will take on Spain following a win against Australia in the semi-final today.

The #FIFAWWC Final is set! 🇪🇸🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Who will take home the trophy? — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 16, 2023