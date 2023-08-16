Advertisement

# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
10 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Weather in Cork-1 Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie Two swans and their five cygnets swim in the Ballylickey Bay in West Cork Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • A second report into Ryan Tubridy’s pay has been published and confirms that the presenter’s salary was under-reported by RTÉ by €120,000 between 2017 and 2019.
  • Bank of Ireland has has said there will be “no customer detriment in relation to interest” for those who withdrew money from their accounts following a glitch with BOI’s online services.
  • The Peter McVerry Trust has contacted the Department of Housing to inform it of “potential financial issues” at the housing and homelessness charity. 
  • Property prices have dropped in Dublin but have increased in the rest of the country, according to new figures from the CSO.
  • DPP directions are awaited by gardaí investigating an incident where a man in his 30s died in June, two days after he suffered severe injuries following an alleged bottle attack in the centre of Cork city. 
  • A man in his 20s has died after falling from a truck during the course of his work in Co Carlow. 
  • Dublin City Council has said they hope to clean up the Molly Malone statue “as soon as possible” after it was vandalised with black paint.
  • Bauer Media Audio Ireland has announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire iRadio.
  • Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following an armed robbery on Earl Street in Longford yesterday.
  • Ireland is set to get a somewhat dry day tomorrow before “unsettled” weather arrives with showery rain forecast until Sunday.  

INTERNATIONAL

usa-16th-aug-2023-august-16-2023-georgia-stanway-england-post-game-celebration-during-a-game-at-kim-pricecsmsipa-usa-credit-image-kim-pricecal-sport-mediasipa-usa-credit-sipa Alamy Stock Photo England players celebrating on the pitch following their win against Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final today Alamy Stock Photo

#WORLD CUP: England is to play Spain in the Women’s World Cup final after the Lionesses won the semi-final match against Australia today.  

#HAWAII: The death toll from wildfires that ripped through the Hawaiian island of Maui has risen again to 106, according to the state’s governor.

#UKRAINE: Ukraine has said its forces have liberated the settlement of Urozhaine in the industrial Donetsk region as part of a grinding push to wrest Russian forces along the southern front.

PARTING SHOT

Well, the Women’s World Cup is nearing an end with the final set to take place on Sunday. 

England secured a spot in the final and will take on Spain following a win against Australia in the semi-final today. 

