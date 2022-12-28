Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#POPEBENEDICTXVI The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition.
#COVID China’s sudden pivot away from containing Covid-19 has caused jitters around the world, with Italy making coronavirus tests for visitors from China mandatory.
#CLIMATECHANGE 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the UK, the Met Office has said.
#UKRAINE A 14-year-old girl is among those reported injured after Russia’s shelling of Kizomys, a village in Kherson.
#WESTERNBALKANS The EU and US have urged Kosovo and Serbia to take “immediate” steps to de-escalate tensions amid mounting unrest in their border region.
#RIP The actor and comedian John Bird has died at the age of 86.
Iraq’s Prime Minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under the names of international brands without legal permission.
It comes after reports last week that Iraq has become a major centre of trademark violations and piracy.
In one prominent example, a chain of fake Starbucks has been operating under the international coffee company’s logo in Baghdad.
