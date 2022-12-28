Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leon Farrell / Rollingnews A women braves the cold water while swimming in Clontarf Dublin. Leon Farrell / Rollingnews / Rollingnews

INTERNATIONAL

ABACA Pope Francis and retired Pope Benedict in the Vatican in 2016 ABACA

#POPEBENEDICTXVI The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition.



#COVID China’s sudden pivot away from containing Covid-19 has caused jitters around the world, with Italy making coronavirus tests for visitors from China mandatory.

#CLIMATECHANGE 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the UK, the Met Office has said.

#UKRAINE A 14-year-old girl is among those reported injured after Russia’s shelling of Kizomys, a village in Kherson.

#WESTERNBALKANS The EU and US have urged Kosovo and Serbia to take “immediate” steps to de-escalate tensions amid mounting unrest in their border region.

#RIP The actor and comedian John Bird has died at the age of 86.

PARTING SHOT

AP / PA Images People sit in an unlicensed Starbucks cafe in Baghdad, Iraq, on 21 December. AP / PA Images / PA Images

Iraq’s Prime Minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under the names of international brands without legal permission.

It comes after reports last week that Iraq has become a major centre of trademark violations and piracy.

In one prominent example, a chain of fake Starbucks has been operating under the international coffee company’s logo in Baghdad.