Wednesday 28 December 2022
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
56 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6567 Swimming Leon Farrell / Rollingnews A women braves the cold water while swimming in Clontarf Dublin. Leon Farrell / Rollingnews / Rollingnews

INTERNATIONAL

vatican-celebrates-anniversary-of-pope-benedicts-ordination-rome ABACA Pope Francis and retired Pope Benedict in the Vatican in 2016 ABACA

#POPEBENEDICTXVI The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition.

#COVID China’s sudden pivot away from containing Covid-19 has caused jitters around the world, with Italy making coronavirus tests for visitors from China mandatory.

#CLIMATECHANGE 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the UK, the Met Office has said.

#UKRAINE A 14-year-old girl is among those reported injured after Russia’s shelling of Kizomys, a village in Kherson. 

#WESTERNBALKANS The EU and US have urged Kosovo and Serbia to take “immediate” steps to de-escalate tensions amid mounting unrest in their border region.

#RIP The actor and comedian John Bird has died at the age of 86.

PARTING SHOT

iraq-trademark-piracy AP / PA Images People sit in an unlicensed Starbucks cafe in Baghdad, Iraq, on 21 December. AP / PA Images / PA Images

Iraq’s Prime Minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under the names of international brands without legal permission.

It comes after reports last week that Iraq has become a major centre of trademark violations and piracy.

In one prominent example, a chain of fake Starbucks has been operating under the international coffee company’s logo in Baghdad.

Diarmuid Pepper
