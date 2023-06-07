Here's what happened today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leon Farrell Ahead of World Ocean Day tomorrow, Abigail Nwogu and Jasmine Zaghloua Ramadan Ibramim from YMCA Dublin cleared marine litter from Sandymount Strand. Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Alexander Stafford MP Kiss star Gene Simmons in the UK's Houses of Commons. Alexander Stafford MP

#UKRAINE Thousands of people were evacuated after an attack on a major Russian-held dam unleashed a torrent of water, inundating two dozen villages and sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

#POPE FRANCIS The Pontiff underwent an operation today on a painful abdominal hernia, which was completed without complications within three hours.

#LONDON Prince Harry “would feel some injustice” if a judge found that people suing the Daily Mirror’s publisher did not have their phones hacked by its journalists, the High Court in London has heard.

#PARLIAMENT Kiss star Gene Simmons said he witnessed “controlled chaos” during his “insane” visit to the UK’s Houses of Parliament as a guest of the DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr.

#THIS MORNING Irish presenter Craig Doyle appeared alongside Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa today as he co-presented the breakfast show in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Freedom of the City of Dublin.

Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy put Thunberg forward alongside Irish environmentalist Duncan Stewart to receive the accolade in recognition of their efforts to protect the earth, the first time nominations have been made for work in the area.

Past recipients include Father Peter McVerry, the four members of U2, and Eamon de Valera.

The historical privileges, which are mostly symbolic in modern times, include being exempt from tax on goods brought through the city gates and permission to graze sheep on College Green and St Stephen’s Green.

The nominations were made this morning at a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Protocol Committee.