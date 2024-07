NEED TO CATCH up?

IRELAND

Passengers at Dublin Airport as the Labour Court is to formally intervene in the ongoing pay dispute between Aer Lingus management and the Irish Airline Pilots' Association (IALPA), with a hearing to be held tomorrow. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) , which was set up in 2009 to take over property loans from Ireland’s bust banks, is to be dissolved by the end of this year.

, which was set up in 2009 to take over property loans from Ireland’s bust banks, is to be dissolved by the end of this year. A Canadian tourist who was beaten and attacked on O’Connell Street and Cathal Brugha Street in Dublin last month has died.

on O’Connell Street and Cathal Brugha Street in Dublin last month has died. The number of historical sex offences being faced by former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has increased before his latest court appearance.

being faced by former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has increased before his latest court appearance. The TV licence fee should be scrapped and RTÉ should instead be funded through Coimisiún na Meán, the Dáil’s Oireachtas media committee is poised to recommend.

should be scrapped and RTÉ should instead be funded through Coimisiún na Meán, the Dáil’s Oireachtas media committee is poised to recommend. Including rape survivors’ counselling notes as evidence in trials is to be outlawed.

as evidence in trials is to be outlawed. Former leaders of the Social Democrats TDs Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall have announced that they will not contest the next general election.

have announced that they will not contest the next general election. Minister Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan said legislation to effectively ban 51-week leases by student accommodation providers is a “big win for students from the countryside”.

THE WORLD

People demonstrate outside the Supreme Court yesterday as they await the court's decision on whether Donald Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution Alamy Alamy

#GAZA Around 250,000 people have been affected by an evacuation order from the Israeli military around Khan Younis, according to the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees.

#US President Joe Biden said the US Supreme Court justices set “a dangerous precedent” by ruling that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

#UK Convicted killer nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a baby girl.

PARTING SHOT

The Vatican approved the canonisation of London-born Italian teenager Carlo Acutis who died from leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15.