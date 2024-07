THE INCLUSION OF rape survivors’ counselling notes as evidence in trials will be outlawed, Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed.

The issue was raised last week at the launch of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s annual report launch.

In the Dáil today, TD Matt Shanahan highlighted the issue of allowing counsellors’ notes as admissible evidence.

“Victims’ rights groups have highlighted this threat of admissibility as making victims think twice before taking a case. England is pursuing new legislation to provide extra protections in this regard,” he said, asking the Taoiseach will the government go further and prohibit fully the inclusion of victims’ counselling records in trials.

The TD went on to state: “Everyone in the House will recognise the bravery of Ms Bláthnaid Raleigh who waived her right to anonymity in a traumatic trial.”

Yesterday, Raleigh waived her anonymity to allow her attacker be named in reporting of the case.

Jonathan ‘Johnny’ Moran of Tower View, Mullingar, Co Westmeath (26) was convicted last month by a Central Criminal Court jury of two offences, a section four rape of Ms Raleigh and aggravated sexual assault using a bottle in a garden shed in Galway on 21 July 2019.

Outside the court, Raleigh told reporters that she has received “great comfort” from people knowing what Moran did her to her, having originally felt “totally isolated” in the aftermath of the rape.

The Taoiseach joined with Shanahan in his praised for Raleigh’s courage.

“I thank Ms Bláthnaid Raleigh for speaking out yesterday after enduring the most horrific and unimaginable assault,” he said.

Harris added:

There are no words to capture what she went through.

“Her words when she spoke out yesterday, including about the need for men to speak out and the lack of men speaking out on this, are words that should ring right throughout this House and throughout Irish society today. I know we all agree on that,” said the Taoiseach.

Harris said he agreed that counselling notes should not be admissible, stating that Justice Minister Helen McEntee intends to outlaw it.