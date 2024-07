NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A wax figure of Sinéad O'Connor launched today at Dublin's Wax Museum. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

A rider rears up on his horse surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional 'Jaleo', or horse festival, at the Sant Jaume Festival in the Balearic Islands, Spain. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#THE US: Kamala Harris blasted the “despicable” burning of the US flag at an anti-Netanyahu protest in Washington.

#WAR IN GAZA: Palestinian freelance photographer Omar Ashtawy spoke to us about his work covering the death and destruction in Gaza.

#THE EU: Ursula von der Leyen formally wrote to the Irish government asking for two names – male and female – for the European Commissioner role. But the government insists it’s only sending Michael McGrath.

#OLYMPICS: Ireland’s Rugby 7s will face back-to-back champions Fiji in the Olympic quarter-final.

PARTING SHOT

“But regardless of the likeness, O’Connor’s fans will surely remember the singer very differently than the wax figure now on display in Dublin. And not just because she never hung out with Darth Vader.”

The Journal’s Carl Kinsella went along to the unveiling at Dublin’s Wax Museum of a figure that “looks like it looks like Sinéad O’Connor”. Have a read here.