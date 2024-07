US VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris today condemned the “despicable” and “unpatriotic” burning of an American flag by protesters who rallied in Washington yesterday during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

“I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way,” the Democratic presidential candidate said in an unusually strong statement.

She said yesterday’s demonstration featured “despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric.”

US Capitol Police line in Washington, DC, yesterday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Harris added: “I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation.”

While she said she supports “the right to peacefully protest,” she added: “Let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation.”

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks today during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national convention. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The statement, echoed by other senior Democrats, came amid attempts by Republicans to paint the party as pro-Hamas.

“Anti-American and pro-Hamas rioters burned the American flag in front of the US Capitol, and the woman who wants to be our president is still refusing to condemn it,” Senator J.D. Vance, who is running for vice president alongside Donald Trump, wrote on social media just before Harris’s statement was issued.

Anti-American and pro-Hamas rioters burned the American flag in front of the US Capitol, and the woman who wants to be our president is still refusing to condemn it. https://t.co/R8K9VM6HaN — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 25, 2024

Thousands of demonstrators angry over the war in Gaza marched on the heavily guarded US Capitol yesterday as Netanyahu delivered an uncompromising speech to lawmakers.

Advertisement

A group of protesters gathered outside a train station near the Capitol, where they spray-painted monuments, burned Netanyahu in effigy, and lit American flags on fire – a raucous end to a mostly peaceful march.

Netanyahu labelled the protesters “Iran’s useful idiots”, and claimed they were receiving funding from Tehran.

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint meeting of Congress yesterday. In the back are Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senator Ben Cardin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I have a message for these protesters: When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots,” said Netanyahu.

During his address to Congress, Netanyahu claimed that US military aid could “dramatically expedite an end to the war in Gaza and help prevent a broader war in the Middle East”.

Influential former House speaker Nancy Pelosi called it “by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary” invited to speak before Congress.

Nancy Pelosi arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the wake of the 7 October Hamas terror attack and kidnappings,” said Pelosi.

“These families are asking for a ceasefire deal that will bring the hostages home – and we hope the Prime Minister would spend his time achieving that goal.”

Harris, who launched her presidential campaign immediately after President Joe Biden announced a shock exit from his re-election bid on Sunday, is set to meet Netanyahu later today.

The Israeli leader will meet separately with Biden.

The White House has struggled to thread the political needle in maintaining traditional support for Israel during its offensive in Gaza, which has been heavily condemned by left-leaning voters in the United States.

-With additional reporting from - © AFP 2024