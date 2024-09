NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Bikes parked at Leinster House Sasko Lazarov / ©Rollingnews.ie Sasko Lazarov / ©Rollingnews.ie / ©Rollingnews.ie

Advertisement

The World

Georgia State patrol vehicles move toward Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US Four people were killed and nine people wounded in a high school shooting in the US state of Georgia.

#UK Oasis announced two extra dates in London after the high demand for their concerts next year.

Parting Shot

Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Linda Kelly won gold in the women’s B individual time trial today at the Paralympics in Paris.