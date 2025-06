NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Two Riverdance dancers, Amy Mae Dolan and Fergus Fitzpatrick, ahead of a special Riverdance Alumni event at the Gaiety Theatre to mark 30 years of Riverdance Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

THE WORLD

Displaced Palestinians in the area where the Israeli army operated in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA The Red Cross has denounced a decision by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation – an American organisation supported by the Israeli government – to close its aid distribution centres in the strip as “surpassing any acceptable legal, moral and humane standard”.

#UKRAINE A call between the US and Russian presidents will not lead to “an immediate peace” in Ukraine, Donald Trump has said.

#PORTUGAL Searches for the body of Madeleine McCann resumed in Portugal near where she was last seen as a toddler in 2007.

#BULGARIA The European Commission has given approval for Bulgaria to adopt the euro from next year, putting it on course to become the 21st member of the eurozone.

PARTING SHOT

Our colleagues at The Journal Investigates have published their latest investigation, which dives into the data centres located across Ireland.

The Journal Investigates mapped — for the first time — all operating and planned data centres in Ireland.