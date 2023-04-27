Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo A sunset over the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare Alamy Stock Photo

Tánaiste Micheál Martin hit out at online news outlet The Ditch over its reporting on the sale of council land to the wife of Fianna Fáil Junior Minister Niall Collins in 2008, with The Ditch in return describing his comments as “paranoid”.

Three people died in a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

. A man was arrested in connection with a probe into claims a GSOC investigator attended a party where Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch celebrated being cleared of a role in the Regency Hotel attack.

The families' of young people who died in the Stardust nightclub fire of 1981 continued to describe their lost loved ones on the third day of a new inquest.

The first batch of 200 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees should be ready by the end of May, according to Government sources, after months-long delay.

The President of the Prison Officers' Association called on Minister for Justice Simon Harris to address overcrowding in prisons, saying that it is putting staff and prisoners at risk.

. The National Transport Authority published a new strategy for how public transport fares outside of the Dublin city area are calculated.

THE WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo Jerry Springer has died at age 79 Alamy Stock Photo

#SUDAN 122 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan, according to the Tánaiste.

#US Jerry Springer, the one-time US mayor and well known talk show host, died at the age of 79.

#UK Energy giant BP faced pushback from several large pension funds over its decision to slow its climate promises.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland has announced an unchanged team for the final Women’s Six Nations game against Scotland this weekend.

