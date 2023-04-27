Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
#SUDAN 122 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan, according to the Tánaiste.
#US Jerry Springer, the one-time US mayor and well known talk show host, died at the age of 79.
#UK Energy giant BP faced pushback from several large pension funds over its decision to slow its climate promises.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland has announced an unchanged team for the final Women’s Six Nations game against Scotland this weekend.
