NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Back-to-school season is in swing. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

An artist's impression of a planned bridge to connect Sicily to mainland Italy Stretto di Messina Stretto di Messina

#GAZA 20 people were killed when an aid truck overturned near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

#HAITI ‘Purge’-like gang violence in Haiti has worsened in recent months, with 1.4 million people internally displaced within the country in crisis.

#ITALY The Italian government is planning to construct a bridge connecting the island of Sicily to to the mainland.

#UK Gary Lineker is taking up a presenting role on a new ITV game show three months after he departed from the BBC.

PARTING SHOT

Heading to Electric Picnic this year?

Organisers have just announced 11 more acts joining the line-up, including Noel and Mike Hogan of the Cranberries performing with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

The full list of new acts is available here.