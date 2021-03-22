Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed 520 new cases of Covid-19 and one further death linked to the virus.
- The Taoiseach said the government will consider the effect of the vaccine and people’s mental well-being when it considers easing restrictions next week.
- People in nursing homes began to be allowed to have two visits per week.
- A German MP was reported to have died in hospital after the transatlantic flight on which she was travelling diverted to Shannon Airport yesterday.
- Eight men were arrested after €60,000 worth of cocaine was seized in the Temple Bar area of Dublin.
- President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
- Revenue said that more than half of employers who availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme in 2020 owe them a repayment.
- A Romanian man stopped at a Garda checkpoint in Wicklow was found to be wanted in Germany after a search of a newly-introduced EU information system.
INTERNATIONAL
#SCOT FREE: An independent inquiry found that Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not breach the ministerial code in relation to allegations that she failed to record meetings with Alex Salmond and others in 2018.
#VACCINE WAR: The UK and the EU continued to engage in an increasingly fraught stand-off over vaccine supplies with British media warning about a potential “vaccine war”.
#SPRING BREAK: Florida’s Miami Beach declared a state of emergency after more than 1,000 arrests were made during an unruly spring break in the city.
PARTING SHOT
This month, we launched the Good Information Project, an 18-month series which will take a deep dive into some of the major issues impacting Ireland right now.
This month, we’re looking at the prospect of a united Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here, our reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha explains how Brexit has permanently shifted the course of Northern Ireland’s future.
"We have a protocol now that is designed for Northern Ireland rather than by Northern Ireland."@GNiAodha explains how Brexit has permanently shifted the course of Northern Ireland's future. pic.twitter.com/HrNLGg8jcj— TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) March 22, 2021
COMMENTS