The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOOSTERS: The HSE has said that some vaccination centres are recording “no show” rates of between 25-50% for Covid-19 boosters.

2. #ADJOURNED: The trial of an Irish man and two dozen other humanitarian activists who helped migrants reach Greece three years ago was adjourned today shortly after opening and moved to an appeals court.

3. #DATA: An advisory opinion from the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) on a case taken by convicted murderer Graham Dwyer has insisted that the general and indiscriminate retention of data is not justified in the prosecution of serious crimes.

4. #TESTING: Ministers announced details of how antigen testing in primary schools will work.

5. #HE’S BACK: US country singer Garth Brooks is set to return to Ireland for two concerts at Croke Park next year, Aiken Promotions has confirmed.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.