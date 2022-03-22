Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla in Co Tyrone today. Source: PA

THE WORLD

Ludmila saying goodbye to her granddaughter Kristina, who with her son Yaric, left the train station in Odesa, southern Ukraine today. Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE: Two “super powerful bombs” hit Mariupol as Ukrainian authorities announced a new bid to rescue civilians from the besieged city.

#RUSSIA: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny urged people to take action against the “deceitful and thievish” regime of President Vladimir Putin after being sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison.

#WEAPONS: US President Joe Biden said that it’s “clear” Russia is considering the use of chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine and warned of a “severe” Western response if it chose to do so.

#TYRONE VISIT: Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited County Tyrone.

PARTING SHOT

In case you missed this from yesterday, a team of Associated Press journalists documented the agony of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol from inside the city centre when they learned their names were on a Russian list.

In the gripping read, one told his story of their rescue by Ukrainian soldiers as the Russian forces closed in on a hospital treating the wounded.