Tuesday 22 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 22 Mar 2022, 8:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

royal-visit-to-ni-and-ireland Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla in Co Tyrone today. Source: PA

  • Over 40,000 Ukrainian refugees are expected to have arrived in Ireland by the end of April.
  • 23,702 new Covid-19 cases were reported. 1,338 Covid patients are in hospital, including 61 in intensive care.
  • Several European countries, including Ireland, lifted their Covid curbs too “brutally” and are now seeing a rise in cases likely due to the more transmissible BA2 variant, the World Health Organization said.
  • The government approved a €12 million package to help tillage farmers in the planting of new crops.
  • The terror threat in Northern Ireland was lowered from severe to substantial, but there were warnings an attack is still likely. 
  • An American woman whose Irish husband ended his and their three-year-old daughter’s life by walking into the sea has spoken of her relief at being granted permission to exhume the remains of her child for burial in her native country.
  • Gardaí arrested 434 people in Dublin over the St Patrick’s Day weekend.

THE WORLD

russia-ukraine-war Ludmila saying goodbye to her granddaughter Kristina, who with her son Yaric, left the train station in Odesa, southern Ukraine today. Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE: Two “super powerful bombs” hit Mariupol as Ukrainian authorities announced a new bid to rescue civilians from the besieged city.

#RUSSIA: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny urged people to take action against the “deceitful and thievish” regime of President Vladimir Putin after being sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison.

#WEAPONS: US President Joe Biden said that it’s “clear” Russia is considering the use of chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine and warned of a “severe” Western response if it chose to do so.

#TYRONE VISIT: Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited County Tyrone.

PARTING SHOT 

In case you missed this from yesterday, a team of Associated Press journalists documented the agony of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol from inside the city centre when they learned their names were on a Russian list.

In the gripping read, one told his story of their rescue by Ukrainian soldiers as the Russian forces closed in on a hospital treating the wounded.

