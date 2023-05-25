Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 25 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Photographer
# News Fix
Here's what happened today: Thursday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
2.1k
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sandycove Sun-7 Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie A bather at the 40 Foot in Sandycove in Dublin Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a building partially collapsed as he walked past in Dundalk, Co Louth
  • Some 40,000 households were left without water following a burst mains in Dublin
  • The Tánaiste and Health Minister defended the government’s approach to abortion law reforms, following accusations that the issue is being used as a “political football”
  • A trial date was set for a 36-year-old man accused of murdering an early morning gym-goer and the attempted murder of well-known coach Pete Taylor at Bray Boxing Club
  • Gardaí launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body of a woman in her 60s in Co Louth
  • The assistant Garda commissioner for the south of the country told the Policing Authority that gardaí did not facilitate the boarding of a bus by protesters in Co Clare for the purposes of carrying out a head count of asylum seekers
  • The CAO confirmed that Leaving Cert students will receive their first round of offers on 30 August
  • Five family members were found guilty of dozens of counts of sexually abusing their child relations following a Central Criminal Court trial

WORLD

protestors-march-near-the-hotel-where-florida-gov-ron-desantis-donors-are-expected-to-meet-wednesday-may-24-2023-in-miami-the-44-year-old-republican-governor-is-an-outspoken-cultural-conservative Alamy Protesters march as Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination Alamy

#US Florida governor Ron DeSantis has officially announced his bid for the US presidency – via Twitter Spaces – but things got off to a less than auspicious start after he was plagued with technical difficulties

#TWITTER Elon Musk’s social-media platform plans quit the EU’s disinformation code, a voluntary pact that groups the major social-networking sites

#MADELEINE MCCANN Police have flattened a concentrated area of woodland and dug a number of holes near a remote reservoir in Portugal as part of their three-day hunt for evidence in the Madeleine McCann case

#UK A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street in London.

PARTING SHOT

genuine-scam-message-seen-on-smartphone-screen-unpaid-parcel-shipping-fees-scam-text-link-is-not-active-anymore-stafford-united-kingdom-june-7-2 Alamy Stock Photo RTÉ presenter Sarah McInerney issued a warning on text message scams on RTÉ's Drivetime today. Alamy Stock Photo

RTÉ presenter Sarah McInerney has issued a warning over text message scams on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime today, after falling victim to one herself.

McInerney told listeners that she fell victim to a scam text message which convinced her she had an an issue with her toll payment account.

The radio presenter that she was doing multiple things at once, which distracted her from just how much information she was inputting into the fraudulent website.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     