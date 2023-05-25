Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A bather at the 40 Foot in Sandycove in Dublin

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a building partially collapsed as he walked past in Dundalk , Co Louth

, Co Louth Some 40,000 households were left without water following a burst mains in Dublin

The Tánaiste and Health Minister defended the government’s approach to abortion law reforms, following accusations that the issue is being used as a “political football”

A trial date was set for a 36-year-old man accused of murdering an early morning gym-goer and the attempted murder of well-known coach Pete Taylor at Bray Boxing Club

at Bray Boxing Club Gardaí launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body of a woman in her 60s in Co Louth

in Co Louth The assistant Garda commissioner for the south of the country told the Policing Authority that gardaí did not facilitate the boarding of a bus by protesters in Co Clare for the purposes of carrying out a head count of asylum seekers

The CAO confirmed that Leaving Cert students will receive their first round of offers on 30 August

Five family members were found guilty of dozens of counts of sexually abusing their child relations following a Central Criminal Court trial

WORLD

Protesters march as Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination

#US Florida governor Ron DeSantis has officially announced his bid for the US presidency – via Twitter Spaces – but things got off to a less than auspicious start after he was plagued with technical difficulties

#TWITTER Elon Musk’s social-media platform plans quit the EU’s disinformation code, a voluntary pact that groups the major social-networking sites

#MADELEINE MCCANN Police have flattened a concentrated area of woodland and dug a number of holes near a remote reservoir in Portugal as part of their three-day hunt for evidence in the Madeleine McCann case

#UK A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street in London.

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ presenter Sarah McInerney issued a warning on text message scams on RTÉ's Drivetime today.

RTÉ presenter Sarah McInerney has issued a warning over text message scams on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime today, after falling victim to one herself.

McInerney told listeners that she fell victim to a scam text message which convinced her she had an an issue with her toll payment account.

The radio presenter that she was doing multiple things at once, which distracted her from just how much information she was inputting into the fraudulent website.