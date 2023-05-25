Here's what happened today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
#US Florida governor Ron DeSantis has officially announced his bid for the US presidency – via Twitter Spaces – but things got off to a less than auspicious start after he was plagued with technical difficulties
#TWITTER Elon Musk’s social-media platform plans quit the EU’s disinformation code, a voluntary pact that groups the major social-networking sites
#MADELEINE MCCANN Police have flattened a concentrated area of woodland and dug a number of holes near a remote reservoir in Portugal as part of their three-day hunt for evidence in the Madeleine McCann case
#UK A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street in London.
RTÉ presenter Sarah McInerney has issued a warning over text message scams on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime today, after falling victim to one herself.
McInerney told listeners that she fell victim to a scam text message which convinced her she had an an issue with her toll payment account.
The radio presenter that she was doing multiple things at once, which distracted her from just how much information she was inputting into the fraudulent website.
