Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Non-essential retailers, barbers, hairdressers and other personal services finally re-opened after five months of lockdown.
- No further deaths and 381 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- The Chief Medical Officer said that an update on the use of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines for the under-50s will be made in the coming days.
- A court ruled that child murder victim Brooklyn Colbert can now be named after a judge granted an application to lift a restriction on him being identified.
- The organisers of an “illegal” wedding reception in Co Longford last week issued a “full and frank” apology in court for their part in staging the event.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar revealed that the government is examining new financial supports for businesses that have been most affected by the lockdown.
- A man was hospitalised following a stabbing incident in Cork city.
- Organisers of the festival Longitude announced that this year’s event would be cancelled.
- The DSPCA urged the public not to purchase ducklings after it emerged they are being offered on the streets of the capital for as little as €5.
- Victims of domestic violence called for more support amid concerns that Covid-19 lockdowns have exacerbated the problem.
INTERNATIONAL
#OUT OF LOCKDOWN: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that people in England will be able to hug loved ones, dine in restaurants and go on holiday abroad from next week.
#ISRAEL: Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets towards Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with police at a religious site in the city.
#DUNEDIN: A knife-wielding attacker stabbed four people in a New Zealand supermarket, critically injuring three, in a rampage that authorities said was “random” and not terror related.
PARTING SHOT
Tomorrow marks 50 years since the death of Seán Lemass, Ireland’s fourth Taoiseach.
Lemass is considered by some to be the father of modern Ireland, after he oversaw a period of industrial growth, strengthened our ties with other countries and helped to introduce an economic model partly based on foreign direct investment.
To mark the occasion, Fianna Fáil senator Malcom Byrne has suggested that Dublin Airport should be named after Lemass.
But what do you think? Should Dublin Airport be re-named Seán Lemass airport?
