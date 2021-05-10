Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Two men stand outside Grogan's pub in Dublin Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A caterpillar is seen at a park in Manila, the Philippines Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#OUT OF LOCKDOWN: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that people in England will be able to hug loved ones, dine in restaurants and go on holiday abroad from next week.

#ISRAEL: Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets towards Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with police at a religious site in the city.

#DUNEDIN: A knife-wielding attacker stabbed four people in a New Zealand supermarket, critically injuring three, in a rampage that authorities said was “random” and not terror related.

PARTING SHOT

Tomorrow marks 50 years since the death of Seán Lemass, Ireland’s fourth Taoiseach.

Lemass is considered by some to be the father of modern Ireland, after he oversaw a period of industrial growth, strengthened our ties with other countries and helped to introduce an economic model partly based on foreign direct investment.

To mark the occasion, Fianna Fáil senator Malcom Byrne has suggested that Dublin Airport should be named after Lemass.

But what do you think? Should Dublin Airport be re-named Seán Lemass airport?

