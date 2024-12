EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #KYRAN DURNIN: A man who was arrested in connection with the case of missing schoolboy Kyran Durnin was released without charge.

Advertisement

2. #DUBLIN: Gardaí launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was discovered at a home in north Co Dublin last night.

3. #COURTS: Former Fine Gael councillor and doctor Bill Tormey was sent forward for trial accused of possessing child pornography images and helping to bring an illegal immigrant into the country.

4. #GALWAY: A woman died in hospital following a serious assault in Ballinasloe, Co Galway this week.

5. #SOC DEMS: Gardaí confirmed that the suspicious package sent to the head offices of the Social Democrats this lunchtime was found not credible.