IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#EARTHQUAKE: Rescue workers said there may be “hundreds dead” after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar this morning.

#GREENLAND: US vice president JD Vance visited an American military base in Greenland, with the vice president claiming that a US take over “makes sense”.

#UKRAINE: Russian president Vladimir Putin today called for a “transitional administration” to be put in place in Ukraine and vowed his army would “finish off” Ukrainian troops.

#LEBANON: Israel bombed a building in a Beirut suburb and launched extensive strikes against targets across southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire early this morning.

#SENSITIVE INFO: Britain’s defence ministry launched an urgent probe after a football fan found piles of sensitive military papers strewn across a street in northern England.

#OSCARS: A statement by the Academy Awards on the alleged attack on an Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker by Israeli settlers has been lambasted by the Israeli co-director of the documentary.

PARTING SHOT

A Labour MP has recalled being nearly kicked out of an Irish pub for ordering blackcurrant cordial with a Guinness.

“It was like a cardinal sin,” Dawn Butler said during a debate on St Patrick’s Day and Northern Irish affairs.

While many consider Guinness a drink best left unmixed, the combination of stout and blackcurrant cordial has been doing the rounds for years and is even listed as a cocktail on the Guinness website.

So in today’s poll we wanted to know: Is blackcurrant in Guinness acceptable?

