EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #OASIS: The Consumer watchdog said it believes there are “legitimate concerns” around customers’ experiences when buying tickets this weekend and has launched a review into the matter.

Advertisement

2. #ISRAEL: A nationwide strike aimed at ramping up pressure on Israel’s government to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza got underway this morning, with protesters blocking roads as many businesses across the country remained closed.

3. #STALKING LAWS: Victims of stalking can now apply for a court order to stop it, due to new laws that come into effect today.

4. #HOUSING: Sinn Féin published its new housing policy, which pledges to build 300,000 homes over five years, phase out the Help-to-Buy grant and include a right to housing in the Constitution.

5. #HIGH COURT: Enoch Burke is to appear in court later after being arrested for allegedly being in breach of a contempt of a court order.