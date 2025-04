EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#TARIFFS: US stock markets dropped sharply on opening bell today amid worries about a trade war and global economic downturn. You can follow along live here.

Advertisement

2.#HUNGARY: Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest this morning following an invitation from Hungary’s Premier Victor Orban, despite an outstanding arrest warrant for his arrest from the International Criminal Court.

3.#SEAN BROWN: The UK Government’s failure to order a public inquiry into the murder of GAA official Sean Brown in 1997 was unlawful and “cannot stand”, the Court of Appeal in Belfast ruled.

4.#FREE HRT SCHEME: Tánaiste Simon harris appealed to pharmacists, the HSE and the Department of Health to have a “bit of give and take” to get the rollout of the free HRT scheme over the line.

5.#HOOPOES: Bright orange coloured African hoopoes are visiting the south coast of Ireland in record numbers, according to Irish birdwatchers.