EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #BELFAST: Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said there is no place for racism in Northern Ireland after a meeting of the Stormont Executive to discuss recent scenes of violent disorder on the streets of Belfast.

Advertisement

2. #TAYLOR SWIFT: Both suspects in a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna appear to have been inspired by the Islamic State (IS) group and al Qaida, Austrian authorities today said.

3. #CLIMATE CHANGE: The EU’S Climate monitor said 2024 is “increasingly likely” to be the warmest year on record after analysis of last month’s temperatures spiked concerns that no progress was made.

4. #UK RIOTS: The head of the Metropolitan Police has said fears of further far-right rioting in UK cities last night were abated thanks to a ‘show of unity from communities’.

5. #HOMECOMING: A public homecoming for the Irish Olympic team has been announced by Dublin City Council to celebrate Team Ireland’s most successful Olympic Games.