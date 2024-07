EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A Dublin taxi driver who was jailed earlier this week for 13 years for the rape of a child was sentenced to an additional 17 years in prison for the separate rapes of two young women.

2. #THOMAS DOOLEY: A sixth man was found guilty of the murder of Kerry father of seven, Thomas Dooley, who was set upon in a “violent and savage attack” as he attended a funeral at a graveyard in Tralee in October 2022.

3. #JOB LOSSES: Pharmaceutical company Viatris announced that it will close its Little Island plant in Cork by 2028, impacting around 200 employees.

4. #JUST THE ONE: Moderate drinking does not have the previously touted health benefits, a new study suggested.

5. #WAX MUSEUM: A new wax figure of Sinead O’Connor was unveiled at the National Wax Museum Plus tourist attraction in Dublin city centre.