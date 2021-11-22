#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Monday 22 November 2021
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 22 Nov 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,383 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5608436

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Feel-Good Sequel Pick

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

  • FilmFour at 6.25pm on Tuesday

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

Sonny has his eye on a promising property now that his first venture has only one vacancy. The rest of the residents must pitch in to impress a potential investor. Starring Dev Patel, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench and Richard Gere, directed by John Madden.

Your Drama Pick

Bruised

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

A disgraced MMA fighter (Halle Berry) grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Also directed by Halle Berry.

Your Romantic Drama Pick

Rules Don’t Apply

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.45pm on Friday

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Set in 1958 Hollywood, the film centres on an aspiring actress and her driver, who fall for each other, though their romance is forbidden by their billionaire employer. Written, directed by and starring Warren Beatty, with Lily Collins, Haley Bennett and Alden Ehrenreich

Your New Release Comedy Pick

Queenpins 

  • Amazon Prime Video from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: STXfilms/YouTube

Inspired by a true story, two financially frustrated women decide to turn a couponing hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit scam. Starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, Vince Vaughn and Bebe Rexha and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly.

Your Way-Too-Early-But-Watch-It-Anyway Christmas Pick

Jack Frost

  • RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

Source: Warner Movies On Demand/YouTube

Some people seem to be leaning into Christmas early this year and if you’re one of them, this is for you. 

Following the death of his father, a young boy is befriended by a magical snowman who turns out to be his reincarnated father. Starring Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston, Mark Addy, Henry Rollins and Dweezil Zappa. Directed by Troy Miller. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie