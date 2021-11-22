Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Feel-Good Sequel Pick
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- FilmFour at 6.25pm on Tuesday
Sonny has his eye on a promising property now that his first venture has only one vacancy. The rest of the residents must pitch in to impress a potential investor. Starring Dev Patel, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench and Richard Gere, directed by John Madden.
Your Drama Pick
Bruised
- Netflix from Wednesday
A disgraced MMA fighter (Halle Berry) grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Also directed by Halle Berry.
Your Romantic Drama Pick
Rules Don’t Apply
- RTÉ 2 at 9.45pm on Friday
Set in 1958 Hollywood, the film centres on an aspiring actress and her driver, who fall for each other, though their romance is forbidden by their billionaire employer. Written, directed by and starring Warren Beatty, with Lily Collins, Haley Bennett and Alden Ehrenreich
Your New Release Comedy Pick
Queenpins
- Amazon Prime Video from Friday
Inspired by a true story, two financially frustrated women decide to turn a couponing hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit scam. Starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, Vince Vaughn and Bebe Rexha and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly.
Your Way-Too-Early-But-Watch-It-Anyway Christmas Pick
Jack Frost
- RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday
Some people seem to be leaning into Christmas early this year and if you’re one of them, this is for you.
Following the death of his father, a young boy is befriended by a magical snowman who turns out to be his reincarnated father. Starring Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston, Mark Addy, Henry Rollins and Dweezil Zappa. Directed by Troy Miller.
