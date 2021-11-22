Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Feel-Good Sequel Pick

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

FilmFour at 6.25pm on Tuesday

Sonny has his eye on a promising property now that his first venture has only one vacancy. The rest of the residents must pitch in to impress a potential investor. Starring Dev Patel, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench and Richard Gere, directed by John Madden.

Your Drama Pick

Bruised

Netflix from Wednesday

A disgraced MMA fighter (Halle Berry) grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Also directed by Halle Berry.

Your Romantic Drama Pick

Rules Don’t Apply

RTÉ 2 at 9.45pm on Friday

Set in 1958 Hollywood, the film centres on an aspiring actress and her driver, who fall for each other, though their romance is forbidden by their billionaire employer. Written, directed by and starring Warren Beatty, with Lily Collins, Haley Bennett and Alden Ehrenreich

Your New Release Comedy Pick

Queenpins

Amazon Prime Video from Friday

Inspired by a true story, two financially frustrated women decide to turn a couponing hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit scam. Starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, Vince Vaughn and Bebe Rexha and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly.

Your Way-Too-Early-But-Watch-It-Anyway Christmas Pick

Jack Frost

RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

Some people seem to be leaning into Christmas early this year and if you’re one of them, this is for you.

Following the death of his father, a young boy is befriended by a magical snowman who turns out to be his reincarnated father. Starring Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston, Mark Addy, Henry Rollins and Dweezil Zappa. Directed by Troy Miller.