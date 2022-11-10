Firefighters tackle blaze at R+H Hall building in Cork city

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EMERGENCY SERVICES are currently attended the scene of a fire at the R+H Hall building in Cork City.
🚨Crews are currently at a commercial fire at R+H Hall on the Marina. Please keep clear of the area while we make the scene safe. #Cork pic.twitter.com/f1XFspbZv9— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 10, 2022
Cork City Fire Brigade said this evening that its crews are currently at a commercial fire at the building on the Marina.
Gardaí have confirmed they are also in attendance.
People are being asked to keep clear of the area while it is made safe.
It has not yet been confirmed whether anyone has been injured during the incident.
