EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SPINAL SURGERIES: A report has criticised the use of unlicensed springs in spinal surgeries at Temple Street

Advertisement

2. #CHI: Following that report, the Chair of Children’s Health Ireland apologised and resigned

3. #COURTS: A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani, in Cork city in 2023

4. #TARIFFS: ‘Whiskey, wine and dairy products have been left out of the EU counter-tariffs

5. #HOUSING: Regulations will ban short-term let planning permissions in towns with populations over 10,000