The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IN THE MONEY: The massive €175 million Euromillions jackpot was bought in a shop in north Dublin.

2. #COLLAPSE: Patrick Hutch today walked free from the Special Criminal Court after charges against him for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin were dropped by the State.

3. #AH HERE: Irish Coast Guard staff and volunteers have been told they are no longer permitted to use blue lights and sirens on vehicles while driving.

4. #FIERCE MILD: We’ve a grand bit of weather ahead, so we do.

5. #NOT ON: The chief executive and chief creative officer of Burberry have apologised after a hoodie with strings tied in the shape of a noose was shown on the company’s London Fashion Week runway.