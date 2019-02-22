This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Friday 22 Feb 2019, 4:52 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THINKING AHEAD: Tánaiste Simon Coveney today announced details of the “mega Bill” to provide for all-island electricity, buses and pensions in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

2. #COURTS: A pathologists told the court that the injuries Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan sustained “could be the result of a traffic collision or serious assault”

3. #IN THE FAMILY: The Euromillions winners are “considering their options” on whether or not to go public with their €175 million win. 

4. #CHICAGO: Jussie Smollett is set to be written out of the show Empire as he faces three years in jail for falsely claiming he was the victim of a homophobic, racist assault.

5. #DRINK DRIVING: A man was arrested after gardaí discovered a pint of Guinness next to him in a car.

