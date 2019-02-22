The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THINKING AHEAD: Tánaiste Simon Coveney today announced details of the “mega Bill” to provide for all-island electricity, buses and pensions in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

2. #COURTS: A pathologists told the court that the injuries Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan sustained “could be the result of a traffic collision or serious assault”.

3. #IN THE FAMILY: The Euromillions winners are “considering their options” on whether or not to go public with their €175 million win.

4. #CHICAGO: Jussie Smollett is set to be written out of the show Empire as he faces three years in jail for falsely claiming he was the victim of a homophobic, racist assault.

5. #DRINK DRIVING: A man was arrested after gardaí discovered a pint of Guinness next to him in a car.