The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: The Taoiseach announced that Phase One of lifting restrictions will begin on Monday.
2. #COVID-19: Varadkar also advised the public to wear face coverings on public transport and in retail stores.
3. #FIGURES: The Mater Hospital has insisted it reported all cases of Covid-19 amid controversy over delayed reporting.
4. #NORMAL: Most Irish people don’t expect a “return to normality” until 2021.
5. #NORTH DUBLIN: The shooting of a teenager is the latest violent incident in the Darndale area of north Dublin.
