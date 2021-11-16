The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: The Cabinet has decided to require pubs, restaurants and nightclubs to have an earlier closing time of midnight from Thursday night. An announcement is due from the Taoiseach in the coming hours to outline other new Covid-19 measures.

2. #REDRESS: The government unveiled the details of an €800 million redress plan for 34,000 survivors of mother and baby homes and county homes.

3. #BOOSTER JABS: The Taoiseach outlined an indicative timeline for the completion of the cohorts that are currently approved for a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

4. #COURTS: Patrick Quirke lost his appeal against his conviction for murdering popular DJ Bobby Ryan, whose body was found in a disused slurry tank on a farm leased by Quirke.

5. #SHORTAGES: GPs called for urgent action to address the shortage of doctors in general practice as they deal with an ‘overwhelming’ workload.