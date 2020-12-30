The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #THIRD WAVE: The government is set to announce new Level 5 restrictions in a bid to halt a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases.
2. #SEVERE ILLNESS: A record number of people were hospitalised with Covid-19 over the past day.
3. #SHOOTING: A man was shot and killed in west Dublin by gardaí this morning after threatening officers with a knife.
4. #COUNTDOWN: EU leaders have signed a post-Brexit trade deal, just hours before the United Kingdom formally leaves the bloc.
5. #ADEN AIRPORT: More than a dozen people have died after explosions at a Yemeni airport, moments after a plane carrying members of the newly formed government touched down.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS