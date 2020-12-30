The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THIRD WAVE: The government is set to announce new Level 5 restrictions in a bid to halt a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

2. #SEVERE ILLNESS: A record number of people were hospitalised with Covid-19 over the past day.

3. #SHOOTING: A man was shot and killed in west Dublin by gardaí this morning after threatening officers with a knife.

4. #COUNTDOWN: EU leaders have signed a post-Brexit trade deal, just hours before the United Kingdom formally leaves the bloc.

5. #ADEN AIRPORT: More than a dozen people have died after explosions at a Yemeni airport, moments after a plane carrying members of the newly formed government touched down.