EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TECH ISSUES Outlook and other Microsoft services were down for users around the world this morning, affecting access to email, alongside parts of Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services.

2. #DUBLIN DEATH An investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. It is understood the man was living homeless and was found with suspected stab wounds near the Wellington Monument.

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3. #DAVID WALLIAMS The UK’s Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after receiving allegations of “serious sexual offences” against David Walliams, separate to those previously reported by ITV and the Guardian.

4. #FARMER PROTEST Farmers from across the country travelled to Dublin to protest proposed cuts to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

5. #TINDER Ireland’s data watchdog fined the owners of dating app Tinder €11 million over data privacy failures.