The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Thousands of people across the country took part in strikes to demand more action from the government on climate change.

2. #RDS: Gardaí are investigating after a teenager was assaulted in the RDS during the Higher Options exhibition.

3. #RIP: The funeral of the Mayo farm shooting victim will take place tomorrow.

4. #JOB LOSSES: Meat plant ABP confirmed that 100 workers will be laid off, blaming an illegal blockade ongoing outside a factory in Cahir.

5. #CHATS: Brexit talks are progressing with ”momentum”, the British minister in charge of the divorce said today after meeting his EU counterpart, despite warnings that a deal was still some way off.