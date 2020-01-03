The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TENSIONS: Iran has vowed swift retaliation after the US killed one of its top generals in an airstrike in Iraq.

2. #ARTANE: An 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was set upon by up 20 youths in Artane, north Dublin.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: New figures showed how there are over 10,400 people in emergency accommodation nationwide.

4. #MARIAN: Iconic broadcaster Marian Finucane passed away yesterday – here are some of her most memorable moments from her illustrious career.

5. #PARIS: A man was shot dead he killed one person and injured at least two others in a park in a suburb south of Paris today.