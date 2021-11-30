#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 30 November 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jane Moore Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 4:50 PM
Alona Rjabceva/Shutterstock
Image: Alona Rjabceva/Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: From Friday, people arriving into Ireland will be required to have a negative Covid-19 test, Cabinet has agreed. 

2. #CRUMBLING BLOCKS: The Government has announced a support package for families affected by the mica crisis that will see remediation capped at €420,000 per home. 

3. #POLICING AUTHORITY: The independent report into the controversy surrounding gardaí cancelling more than 200,000 emergency 999 calls says that supervision of officers was either not followed or not effective.

4. #NEW RULES: The Government has approved recommendations on how to establish and appoint special envoys following the Katherine Zappone saga. 

5. #KILDARE: Gardaí have arrested four men in connection with a spate of alleged robberies and burglaries across County Kildare

