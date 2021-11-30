The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: From Friday, people arriving into Ireland will be required to have a negative Covid-19 test, Cabinet has agreed.
2. #CRUMBLING BLOCKS: The Government has announced a support package for families affected by the mica crisis that will see remediation capped at €420,000 per home.
3. #POLICING AUTHORITY: The independent report into the controversy surrounding gardaí cancelling more than 200,000 emergency 999 calls says that supervision of officers was either not followed or not effective.
4. #NEW RULES: The Government has approved recommendations on how to establish and appoint special envoys following the Katherine Zappone saga.
5. #KILDARE: Gardaí have arrested four men in connection with a spate of alleged robberies and burglaries across County Kildare.
